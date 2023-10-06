Officers, deputy, shoot and kill man they say threatened them with knife in Auburndale

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Thursday night in Auburndale.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said events unfolded after Auburndale police responded to a crash involving a stolen car.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Circle K store at Berkeley Road and US-92 after a 2011 Kia Sorrento was reported stolen, according to PCSO.

READ: Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in woods in Edgewater

They said a two-car crash happened on the on-ramp to eastbound Polk Parkway from US-92 West several minutes later.

Upon arrival, an Auburndale police sergeant determined that the stolen Kia was one of the cars involved in the crash.

A man then charged at and punched the sergeant, who in turn tased the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

READ: Recall alert: 59K pet sprays, shampoos recalled due to possible bacteria exposure

When more officers and a deputy arrived, they said the man, who had removed the taser probe, resisted and threatened them with a knife.

After fighting off a police K-9, the man again aggressively threatened law enforcement with the knife, according to PCSO.

The sheriff’s office said that’s when four officers and the deputy were forced to fired their guns to end the threat.

Despite an attempt to save the suspect, he died at the scene, officials said.

READ: 7-year-old dies in Apopka crash involving fleeing car burglary suspect

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office did not release the man’s name and said several agencies will conduct investigations into the incident.

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.