Officers detail chaotic, bloody crime scene in Freebold trial testimony

Apr. 6—BEULAH — Law enforcement officers called to the witness stand in a 19th Circuit Court murder trial, described in graphic detail what they encountered inside an Elberta-area home in November 2020.

"There was a lot of blood, there was a trail of blood going back to the first room that I went to, I tried not to step in blood and also just to not slip," said Kevin Jewell, a road patrol officer with the Frankfort Police Department. "That's how much there was."

Jewell testified Wednesday he was the second officer on the scene of a Nov. 20, 2020, shooting inside a Grand Avenue home where three people were shot to death.

Robert Michael Freebold, 60, of Elberta, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his son, Robert "Bobby" James Freebold, Jr., 27; his wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63; and her son, Malachi Andrew Maloney, 20.

Freebold has pleaded not guilty.

Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson on Wednesday also called officers with the Benzie County Sheriff's Office, the Michigan State Police and a former county conservation officer, to further describe their response to the call and the related criminal investigation.

Officers similarly testified they found Freebold lying in the front doorway, groaning and holding a towel to his head.

Inside the house, a couch near the front door was tipped over, as was a nearby Christmas tree, there were a few holiday ornaments broken and scattered on the floor, a sliding glass door had been shot out from inside and behind a closed bedroom door were seven small dogs.

Officers found Bobby Freebold on the floor in the kitchen facedown, Marilyn Schultz Freebold was in the dining room near the broken sliding glass door and Malachi Maloney was shirtless and slumped next to a dresser in a hallway.

Witnesses said they initially believed all three were deceased.

A .357 Ruger revolver with two spent cartridges and six live rounds was found under Maloney's right arm, witnesses said, a .22 caliber Rossi handgun was found near Bobby Freebold, with 14 spent cartridges from that gun later found inside the home.

Story continues

Officers said they immediately checked the scene for threats, but found only an opossum rustling in the leaves in the backyard.

When emergency personnel entered the house and began attending to the victims, however, they determined Malachi had a faint pulse. Before he could be attended to, EMS asked officers to secure the Ruger wedged under his arm.

"He clearly had a pulse but was not breathing," said Nakia Parker, a Benzie County paramedic and trauma nurse. "I said, 'This patient has a pulse. I need to care for this patient. You need to remove the gun.'"

Maloney still had a pulse when he arrived at Munson Medical Center, Parker said; he later died at the hospital.

Freebold's defense attorneys, Anthony Cicchelli and Jared Henry with the Manistee-Benzie County Public Defender's Office, seized on this detail, pointing to crime scene photos that showed the gun was covered in so much blood it had dripped on Deputy Joshua Rubin's boots and left a small pool of blood near the home's front step.

Rubin said his first priority had been to assess the area for any threats that might be present, such as an active shooter, and then to preserve life. He said he carried the gun directly out of the house, but acknowledged blood from the gun could have dripped onto the floor inside.

Four officers went into the Grand Avenue home between 6:15 p.m. when Rubin and Jewell first responded to the 911 call, and the arrival of staff with the Michigan State Police crime lab about four hours later, investigation reports show. Deputy Rubin testified that he wore medical gloves, Jewell said he wore winter gloves though no officers said they wore protective booties over their footwear or protective suits over their clothes.

Rubin said Benzie County at the time did not issue this type of protective gear nor do sheriff deputies use body cameras.

"So all your department issues for something like this is gloves?" Henry asked, to which Rubin said that had been the case.

"Do they offer them now?" Henry asked, regarding other protective gear for officers such as booties and Tyvek suits.

"They offer the booties, sir," Rubin said.

Freebold, who witnesses said made the 911 call, was transported to the airport in Frankfort by ambulance and to Munson by helicopter for what crime scene photos show were two lacerations to his head.

In her opening statement Tuesday, Swanson had said the state would show during the trial that Freebold shot all three victims, planned the shooting, staged the crime scene and exaggerated the severity of his injuries.

Earl Johnson, an EMS colleague of Parker's who treated Freebold at the scene said Freebold's vital signs were stable and he spoke a few words that sounded like, "No, don't."

Sam Miller, a Northflight medical worker stated Freebold's eyes were swollen, his injuries were mostly abrasions and he did not have low blood pressure or a low heart rate.

In his opening statement Tuesday, Cicchelli had said Freebold could have been physically attacked by Maloney in the moments before the shooting and the crime scene was so chaotic and cross-contaminated it was unlikely anyone would ever know what really happened.

The trial is scheduled to last through April 13. A list of more than 40 possible witnesses were named during jury selection and, on Wednesday, 19th Circuit Court Judge David A. Thompson ordered all future witnesses to be sequestered prior to their testimony.