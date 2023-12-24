Officers detain 2 people after man killed in Renton parking lot

Renton police officers detained two people after a man was killed in a parking lot on Sunday around 3 a.m.

According to the Renton Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Oaksdale Avenue Southwest near several businesses.

Officers first got reports of a fight in the parking lot with shots fired. When they got there, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. After lifesaving measures, the man died from his injuries.

Witnesses said there were multiple people in a car arguing when they heard a single gunshot.

Two people in a car sped away. Officers found the car and detained two occupants for questioning. Investigators are also interviewing several witnesses.

A handgun was found in the car and detectives are determining if that was the weapon used in the shooting.