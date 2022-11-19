Officers dodge gunfire in 4-hour police standoff with Kansas City man Saturday morning

A man fired multiple shots at Kansas City officers Saturday morning during a police standoff that lasted nearly four hours.

Kansas City police responded to calls of a disturbance at 8:30 a.m. in an apartment on the 3500 block of East 51st Street, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department.

When officers arrived, they entered the residence and found a man, who proceeded to fire multiple gun shots at police.

Officers retreated as the bullets flew. None were harmed by the gunfire, Foreman said.

Two people were inside the apartment with the suspect. One of them was able to escape during the police standoff.

More gun shots rang out during the standoff and both tactical squads and negotiators were called to the residence, according to Foreman.

At 12:30 p.m. officers put the suspect into custody. The other person inside the apartment was found safe, Foreman said.

Kansas City police are continuing to investigate, she said.