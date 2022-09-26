Officers to face trial in girl’s death after Pennsylvania high school football game

Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a car as a crowd left a Pennsylvania high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges.

A prosecution spokesperson says a suburban Philadelphia judge on Monday has refused a defense motion to dismiss the charges.

Prosecutors say the Sharon Hill officers negligently fired at a car they wrongly thought was involved in earlier gunfire.

Four people leaving the game were shot by police, including 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

Lawyers for ex-officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan did not immediately return messages seeking comment on the ruling.

