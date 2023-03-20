Officers find family of 3 dead after going to apartment for welfare check, TX cops say

A married couple and their child were discovered fatally shot in a Texas apartment after officers went to the home to conduct a welfare check, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the San Antonio apartment Monday, March 20, when a relative grew concerned they hadn’t heard from the female victim since Saturday, according to San Antonio police spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said officers had to force entry into the apartment. When they made it inside, they found the bodies of a man, woman and child, police said.

It’s believed the man, who was in his early 40s, shot his wife and their child before turning the gun on himself, Rodriguez said in a news briefing streamed by KENS. The woman was in her late 30s, and the child was under 10, she said.

It’s unclear what day the killing took place. Police have not identified the family members.

The relative who called for the welfare check was outside the apartment when officers made the discovery, Rodriguez said.

Police did not say what type of gun was used in the shooting, only noting “some type of firearm” was found at the scene.