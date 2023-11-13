Officers’ fast response likely prevented violence by heavily armed man: North Texas police

A suspect armed with a rifle, shotgun and handgun was stopped Sunday by White Settlement police officers outside the front door of a man he had threatened to shoot, police said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to an emergency person with a weapon call in the 9200 block of Dale Lane, police said in a news release. In partial 911 audio released by police, the frantic caller said the suspect threatened to shoot him over a personal issue related to a female friend.

Officers arrived “just in time” to the victim’s home and spotted the suspect, who had walked to the victim’s front door armed with a .22-caliber rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, Police Chief Chris Cook said.

Seven officers responded and ordered the suspect to lie down and not touch the weapons, police said. The suspect complied and was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Police identified the suspect as Steven Silva, 29. He faces charges of terroristic threat, unlawfully carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance.

“This could have had a very tragic outcome had officers arrived 30 seconds later,” Cook said. “Investigators believe the suspect was going to kill the victim and then take his own life based upon the situation and social media posts uncovered. I am grateful for our swift and quick response along with the compliance of the suspect.”

