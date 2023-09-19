Officers fatally shoot man after domestic violence call on city's south side

This article will update as more information becomes available.

Indianapolis police were involved in a pursuit and fatal shooting early Tuesday on the city's south side.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Portage Terrace near Madison Avenue and East Stop 10 Road after police were called to a domestic disturbance.

A woman who called told dispatchers the man was going to "kill them all," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said during a news briefing at the scene.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle with the man suspected of making the threats near Southport Road and Madison Avenue.

The man got out of the vehicle and told police, "shoot me" multiple times, Foley said.

Officers told the man to drop the weapon and lay on the ground. At some point an officer shot the man and he fell into the driver seat of the vehicle. A firearm was found on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The man died at the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

"This is a very tragic situation, nobody wins in this instance," Foley said. "At the same time, we are thankful the woman who called police is safe, we are thankful that her kids are safe."

Foley said body camera footage showed a weapon in the man's hand.

This is the fourth time Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have shot someone since Aug. 1.

On Aug. 3, officers shot 49-year-old Gary Harrell after officials said he was fleeing a traffic stop with a gun in his hand. On Aug. 27, officers shot Kendall Darnell Gilbert, 40, after an hours-long standoff. On Sept. 1, Brandon Ramirez, 24, was shot after officers responded to a burglary. Ramirez is accused of stabbing a police dog.

