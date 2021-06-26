Officers find female inmate dead at Robeson County Detention Center

Jun. 26—LUMBERTON — A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Robeson County Detention Center early this morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's office.

The 37-year-old inmate, whose name was not released, was found about 5:15 a.m. when officers were distributing breakfast, and the inmate did not get out of her bed to get her plate.

The inmate was processed into the detention center on Thursday evening for a failure to appear in court warrant, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death, which is standard procedure for an in-custody death.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the death, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available