Officers find female inmate dead at Robeson County Detention Center; SBI files criminal charges

Jun. 26—LUMBERTON — A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Robeson County Detention Center early Friday morning and the resulting investigation led to criminal charges being filed against a Maxton woman, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's office.

About 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Harley Strickland, of Rowland, was found dead inside of her cell when officers were distributing breakfast and she did not get out of her bed to get her plate, according to the RCSO. Strickland was processed into the detention center on Thursday about 12:30 p.m. for a failure to appear in court warrant.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation investigated Strickland's death, which is standard procedure for an in-custody death.

The investigation led to criminal charges being filed by the SBI for narcotic violations on a jail premises, according to the Sheriff's Office. Arriel P. Locklear, 29, of Maxton, was charged with providing drugs to inmates and possession of a controlled substance on a jail/prison premises. Locklear was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Locklear was arrested on Thursday about 9:39 p.m. for a failure to appear warrant, according to the RCSO.

The investigation continues and any future charges will be determined by the SBI.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of Strickland's death.