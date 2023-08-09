Officers fire after responding to gunshots at Garden City home. What we know

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Garden City police officers fired multiple shots after they responded to reports of gunshots at a Garden City home Wednesday morning, but no one was injured, according to the agency.

Garden City Interim Police Chief Cory Stambaugh said at a news conference Wednesday that officers were dispatched to a residence in the 9200 block of Stoneham Drive at 9:30 a.m. They heard and saw gunshots being fired from inside the house in their direction and learned there was someone else in the house other than the person firing the gun, he said.

Officers went inside, found a man who was brought to safety, and “took the suspect into custody without incident,” Stambaugh said. Two officers fired their weapons, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, he said.

“It’s unfortunate and tragic that we have to respond to these kinds of incidents,” Stambaugh said. “But in this particular case, the initial information says that the police ran towards gunfire protecting innocent people and the neighbors.”

The Boise Police Department will lead the Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting. Typically police try to send their report of the incident to an outside prosecutor in four to six weeks, Stambaugh said. Garden City police won’t release the names of the officers involved in the shooting until the investigation is completed, the interim chief said.

Stambaugh said the last time Garden City police were involved in a shooting was in the spring of 2021.

There have been several police shootings in the Treasure Valley this year, including four in recent weeks. Stambaugh said the last time he remembers a similar quantity of shootings was in the late 1990s, and that it’s hard to say what could be driving it. Causes of the uptick could include people in mental health crises not receiving the help they need or people being released from prison or parole too soon, he said.

“There’s just a lot of factors and I think we need to take each individual incident on its face value and on its merits and dig down into each incident and get an answer for each incident,” he said.

Garden City police were assigned to investigate a Boise police shooting in the North End two weeks ago and hope to have that report delivered to a prosecutor in two to three weeks, Stambaugh said. There have been two other shootings involving Boise police in the past seven weeks.