Officers find gun and arrest driver after a vehicle pursuit, Merced police say

A suspect is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Sunday in Merced, according to authorities.

Marcelle Evans, 30, was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public and an infraction, according to jail records.

An officer attempted to make a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation about 1 a.m., according to a Merced Police Department social media post. The driver failed to yield to the officer and a pursuit was initiated.

The officer followed the vehicle onto southbound Highway 99 from R Street and, according to police, observed the driver throwing items from the vehicle. Officers searched the area and located a loaded firearm.

The driver eventually yielded to officers on the highway.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Abanathie at 209-388-7798 or abanathies@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.