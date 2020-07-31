Officers had alleged secret tradition: Bending their badges to mark fatal shootings

In Vallejo, California, a former police captain is alleging a secretive ritual that has triggered an internal inquiry into the city's embattled police force: he says some officers involved in fatal shootings since 2000 bent the tips of their star-shaped badges to mark each time they killed someone in the line of duty.

Former Vallejo police Capt. John Whitney, a 19-year department veteran and former SWAT commander who was fired from his job last August, first described the alleged tradition in an interview published this week by Open Vallejo.

According to the unaffiliated news outlet, officers involved in fatal shootings marked those incidents with backyard barbecues and were initiated into a "secretive clique" that included curving one of the tips of their seven-point sterling silver badge. The outlet said it spoke with more than 20 current and former government officials and reviewed records and hundreds of photographs taken before and after fatal shootings. Two officers named in the report denied having bent badges, with one telling Open Vallejo it was a "lie."

Vallejo, a Bay Area community of 122,000 people, has been in the spotlight for its high number of fatal police shootings in recent years — 18 since 2010 — compared with other California cities. Last month, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the Department of Justice will undertake an "expansive review" of the Vallejo Police Department after lawsuits claiming excessive force and residents' demands for an outside investigation into officers' actions.

Police Chief Shawny Williams, who became the first African American to head the department in November after the retirement of previous chief, Andrew Bidou, said in a statement to NBC News on Thursday that "celebrating the killing of a human being is never acceptable."

"I am deeply disturbed by these allegations," he said.

According to Open Vallejo, of the 51 current and former Vallejo officers who have been involved in fatal shootings since 2000, at least 14 had their badges bent by a colleague afterward as part of an "exclusive custom" that even some officers involved in the fatal shootings were never told existed.

After he was fired, Whitney filed an amended retaliation claim against the city in March but did not mention the badge bending tradition. Whitney commented through his attorney, Alison Berry Wilkinson, who said that she plans to file a wrongful termination lawsuit next week that will include what he knew, among other allegations, and described him as a whistleblower.

"We are grateful that Chief Williams has condemned this deeply disturbing practice, but we are skeptical because evidence could have been destroyed since then, and that gives the involved officers a chance to deny the practice with impunity," she said.

Wilkinson said her client was trying to "speak out against the negative culture" within the department, including about the badges, and was forced out as a result.

Police captains have "at-will" employment with the department, she said, but she's preparing a lawsuit because Whitney believes he was not given due process and his "whistleblowing activities" played a role in his forced departure.

"They certainly set out to disparage him because he stood up for what was right," Wilkinson said.

The city did not respond to Whitney's retaliation claim, which said he expressed "his professional opinions on a variety of misconduct issues with the Police Department." Whitney said that his dismissal was related to an investigation about leaked information and he was accused of improperly handling information. Wilkinson said he was cleared in the leaking case, but Whitney was still fired and was told it was related to the erasing of personal data, including family photos, from his work phone.

When Whitney left the department, Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan wrote a recommendation letter that was also attached to Whitney's claim. "Frankly, I believe that because John spoke out about a negative culture on the Vallejo Police Department, his reputation was soiled by those that did not want any 'dirty laundry' aired," the letter says.

A city spokeswoman on Thursday said Sampayan was unavailable for comment about what Whitney described in his retaliation claim or the badge-bending tradition.