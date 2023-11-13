Officers had sex on duty and in ‘public view,’ Tennessee cops say. One fired, one quit

Two officers had sex on-duty at least five times and are now no longer with the force, Tennessee police said.

The incident came to light after officials said the officers were seen having sex in “public view,” according to a disciplinary letter from the Chattanooga Police Department.

One officer resigned, and the other went through a disciplinary hearing Oct. 20 that ended in his termination, Police Chief Celeste Murphy wrote in the letter, obtained by WTVC.

They began an intimate relationship in May 2022, WTVC reported.

Murphy sustained the unbecoming conduct charge that she said occurred June 7.

“This is a difficult decision for any supervisor to make based on your previous history of approximately 20 years with this department without any extensive disciplinary history,” Murphy wrote.

The officers were spotted by a city employee in the parking lot at the Chattanooga Zoo, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported. The officer was seen zipping his pants, and he told the city employee he had been having sex with the female officer, an internal affairs report said, according to the outlet.

The female officer resigned in June, the Chattanoogan reported.

McClatchy News could not immediately reach the Chattanooga Police Department for further comment on the investigation.

Police chief tases ‘non-combative’ suspect multiple times, cops say. Now he’s charged

Cop lied about child porn to arrest Florida dad, barring him from seeing kids, suit says

Officer seizes inmate’s phone and sends himself money from the man’s CashApp, feds say

US Park Police officer shoots fellow officer with gun he thought was unloaded, cops say