Authorities to seek charges after violent Boulder party

MATTHEW BROWN
·3 min read

Authorities promised Sunday to pursue criminal charges after a massive party near the University of Colorado in Boulder devolved into a violent confrontation with police that left three officers injured.

Hundreds of people flooded the streets in an area known as the Hill on Saturday night and when told to leave threw bottles, rocks and other objects at police and firefighters, police said.

At least one car was damaged when the mob flipped it over, and police brought in a SWAT team and used tear gas to break up the crowd that numbered 500 to 800 people at its peak, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Images shared by local media showed no social distancing and most without masks despite the coronavirus pandemic. Fireworks were set off in the middle of the street and a law enforcement armored vehicle and a fire truck were damaged, according to police and local media.

At one point Herold said a “tactical decision” was made to withdraw some officers when a group of about 100 people started to rush them. It took more than three hours to disperse the crowd, according to a timeline she provided.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty described the rowdy behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic as “shameful.”

“I hear people refer to it as a party. I don't regard flipping over a car as a party and I don't regard people who throw bottles and rocks at firefighters and police as a party,” he said. “Those are criminal acts and will be treated as such.”

No arrests were made at the scene, police said.

Officers were reviewing officer body camera footage and shared social media videos and photos to identify the individuals involved. They also set up a portal on the city's website to allow the public to submit additional video footage or other evidence from the disturbance.

Herold said it was a calculated call not to make any arrests immediately, out of worry that sending in officers would agitate the large crowd. She added that the department had “excellent” video to help it pursue those responsible for the violence.

The three injured officers were recovering, including one who was struck in the hand and another who was hit in the face but was wearing a gas mask, Herold said. City vehicles suffered thousands of dollars in damages and private property also was harmed, she said.

The Hill neighborhood has been known for decades for sometimes raucous parties and there have been previous confrontations that resulted in violence, including 12 officers injured in a 1997 riot near the school.

But city officials said during a Sunday press conference that the stakes from Saturday's events are particularly high amid the pandemic, with potentially dire consequences. Health officials advised anyone who participated to quarantine for at least 10 days and to get tested for COVID-19.

CU Boulder students returned to campus for hybrid and in-person learning in mid-February.

University officials apologized to Boulder residents who live near the school and said students who were involved in violence, property damage or failing to disperse would be held accountable.

“If they can't meet our expectation, they are not welcome at the university,” said CU Boulder Chief Operating Officer Patrick O'Rourke. He added that the university knows its students were involved and “We are not going to try to shift the blame.”

After the party broke up, other students came to the scene with garbage bags to pick up the large amounts of trash left behind.

Recommended Stories

  • SWAT officers hit with bricks while breaking up 800-person party, Colorado cops say

    “Their callous disregard for our community’s safety and well-being is shameful.”

  • Three officers injured while responding to massive party in Colorado

    The officers were struck with bricks and rocks, leaving them with minor injuries, the Boulder Police Department said in a tweet.

  • Authorities to seek charges after Colorado party

    Authorities promised Sunday to pursue criminal charges after a massive party near the University of Colorado in Boulder devolved into a violent confrontation with police that left three officers injured. (March 7)

  • Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall faces backlash after praising controversial conservative writer's book

    "Finally had the time to read your important book," the banjo player wrote in his since-deleted tweet. "You’re a brave man.”

  • Out-of-Control College Party in Colorado Met by SWAT Team, Tear Gas

    MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via GettyOn Saturday, students at the University of Colorado, Boulder, fought for their right to party. Literally.The university and the city’s police department are investigating after hundreds of maskless students showed up to a mid-pandemic rager-turned-riot in the city’s University Hill neighborhood on Saturday night, injuring three SWAT responders and damaging city and private property, authorities said Sunday.Video showed one student’s car, its windows already shattered, being overturned by a throng of partygoers.Melania Impersonator Parties With Maskless Russian Models at Photog’s Bash“Any student who is found responsible for engagement in acts of violence or other egregious acts connected to the events—including damage to property and not dispersing when ordered by police—will face serious sanctions up to expulsion from CU Boulder without the possibility of readmission, and may also face criminal and civil sanctions from the city and the county,” university chancellor Phillip DiStefano wrote in a statement Sunday.No arrests were made on the scene, police chief Maris Herold said Sunday, but tear gas was deployed. At the height of the incident, between 7 and 8 p.m. local time, Herold estimated there were between 500 to 800 attendees.TikTok video shows attendees shooting fireworks into the night sky. Amid the mayhem, students recieved an email from the university's alert system instructing them to “RUN HIDE FIGHT,” a message the university later said was an accident. “Glass is absolutely everywhere in the street,” Marc Sallinger, a reporter for local NBC affiliate 9News, wrote on Twitter. “Cars are running over empty vodka bottles and shattering them.”And several students, spurning Colorado's recently-renewed mask mandate, packed together closely. "This feels good. Boulder’s back, baby!" one can be heard saying in the background of a viral video surveying the throng. Images of the damage to vehicles, not just the car that got flipped, during last nights University Hill riot in #Boulder (pics via @photojmatthew) pic.twitter.com/8Mutp5fhN7— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021 One SWAT officer was hit in the face with a “blunt object,” Herold said, saved from serious injury because he was wearing a gas mask. All three officers are “in good condition,” he added. Someone was also arrested dancing on an Amazon truck earlier in the day, Herold noted.The police department planned to release a full timeline of events later on Sunday, according to city spokesperson Sarah Huntley.“Certainly it seems to have started out as a party. But I don’t consider flipping over cars… a party,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Sunday.In-person classes are currently taking place at the University of Colorado, and will continue to even after Sunday’s events, officials said. However, students who attended the party should quarantine for two weeks, DiStefano wrote Sunday.On that note, scientists have called for tear gas, a chemical weapon banned by the Geneva Convention, to be banned from use during the pandemic, owing to its risk in increasing spread and severity of the coronavirus.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Seven Hundred People Gather for Massive College Party in Colorado, Police Injured

    Some party-goers refused to leave when Boulder Police arrived to disperse the gathering. This prompted the city’s SWAT unit to descend on the scene.

  • No appetite in New Zealand to review constitutional link to royal family, PM Ardern says

    New Zealand is unlikely to stop having Queen Elizabeth as its head of state anytime soon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, in comments following Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. Ardern was asked by a reporter if the interview, and the picture painted of the royal family, had given her pause around New Zealand's constitutional ties with the royals. A former British colony, New Zealand retains Queen Elizabeth as its constitutional monarch and head of state.

  • Trump ‘greeted by single supporter’ as he returns to New York for first time since presidency

    Queens-born septuagenarian arrives back at former Fifth Avenue residence following four year absence

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Lindsey Graham says Trump has ‘dark magic’ and could destroy GOP

    Senator says there ‘was something about Trump’ that made him the ‘best way’ forward for Republicans, although that risked him ‘destroying’ party

  • Oprah Winfrey: Skin colour remark 'not Queen nor Duke'

    Prince Harry said they were not the ones behind comments on "how dark" their baby would be, says TV host.

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Rights groups call for investigation into killings of Philippine activists

    Human rights groups called on the Philippine government to investigate what they said was the use of "lethal force" during police raids on Sunday that left at least nine activists dead. The raids in four provinces south of Manila resulted in the death of an environmental activist as well as a coordinator of left-wing group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, among others, and resulted in the arrest of four others, activist groups said. "These raids appear to be part of a coordinated plan by the authorities to raid, arrest, and even kill activists in their homes and offices," Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said in a statement.

  • South Korea, U.S. scale back military drill over coronavirus

    South Korea and the United States will conduct its springtime military exercise this week, but the joint drill will be smaller than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul said on Sunday. The allies will begin a nine day "computer-simulated command post exercise" on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. South Korea and the United States decided to move forward with the drills after "comprehensively taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace," the JCS said, noting that the exercise is "defensive" in nature.

  • Prince Harry said he and Meghan Markle hadn't planned on signing streaming deals, but they needed the money for security

    Harry told Oprah he was financially cut off by the royals and that his family's security was taken away, so he signed deals with Netflix and Spotify.

  • Ohio college student dies after alleged hazing incident

    Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and a new member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed during an initiation event when he was made to drink alcohol.

  • 5 hidden details you might have missed in Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview outfit

    Through her jewelry and Armani lotus dress, Meghan Markle sent a message of hope, paid tribute to Diana, and may have made a nod to the Commonwealth.

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Paul Walker's daughter walks fashion show, gets shoutout from dad's co-stars

    The 22-year-old modeled in a Givenchy fashion show over the weekend.