Officers injured in crash on Goodfellow Blvd. involving stolen car in Florissant

ST. LOUIS – A brief police chase ends with a stolen car crashing head-on into a St. Louis City police unit, sending two officers to the hospital.

Authorities told FOX 2 that, fortunately, those two officers have already been treated and released from the hospital, and they are expected to be okay. There were four people inside the stolen car. The police revealed that they are all in custody Wednesday morning.

The stolen car winding up flipped over. The police unit has significant front-end damage. This was just after 9:30 p.m. Officers shared that a gray Chrysler was stolen out of Florissant.

Investigators said that city officers tried to stop the car earlier Tuesday night, but the car took off. Later in the night, authorities shared that a police helicopter spotted the car and notified officers on the ground. That’s when police used spike strips to try and stop the vehicle.

We’re told the stolen Chrysler ran over the spike strips, then the driver lost control and hit a curb. At that point, it’s understood that the Chrysler slammed into the police unit head-on and rolled over.

Again, the two officers in the unit are okay. The four suspects in the stolen car all refused medical treatment and were arrested. We’re told the suspects were all at least 19 years old.

No word yet on official charges against the suspects Wednesday morning. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

