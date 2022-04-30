Officers injured during melee outside LaSalle area bar

Apr. 30—A Falls Police officer was seriously injured during a brawl early Friday morning in front of a bar in the 8600 block of Buffalo Avenue.

The melee, described by a witness as a "(expletive) show", erupted inside the 87Buf sports bar between 1 and 2 a.m., when a group of women began to fight with each other. Falls police have previously said that the bar has been the scene of numerous complaints involving what they called "unruly behavior by patrons."

The bar is known to hold a "college night" promotion on Thursday nights which attracts a large crowd. Police had responded to the area around the bar late Thursday night for complaints of traffic blocking Buffalo Avenue.

At least three Falls police officers were dispatched to the bar in response to the call of a disturbance. When they arrived, a crowd of 150 or more people were outside the bar and multiple physical fights were taking place on the sidewalks around the club and in the middle of Buffalo Avenue.

A Falls officer reportedly attempted to arrest a suspect involved in one of the fights, and ended up on the ground. Witnesses said a crowd of bar patrons surrounded the officer on the ground and when a second officer tried to assist him, the crowd attacked the two officers.

Both officers were reportedly punched and kicked by the crowd and one of the officers sustained a concussion and a broken nose among multiple injuries. The injured officer was transported to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The attack on the officers triggered a call for assistance that saw every available patrol officer on duty in the city respond to the scene. Falls police also received assistance from the New York State Police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

"We sent cars to the city to assist with an unruly crowd at 87Buf," Sheriff Michael Filicetti confirmed.

The sheriff said two deputies were dispatched to the scene. He said he had seen "a short clip" from one deputy's body camera and described the video as "frightening."

Falls police initially declined to comment on the incident. Friday evening a city spokeswoman released a statement that read, "Niagara Falls police confirm an officer was injured when responding to a fight early Friday morning at an establishment at 87th Street and Buffalo Avenue. His injuries are non-life-threatening. Charges are pending."

The Gazette has learned that four women were arrested at the scene on charges that include obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police are reportedly reviewing body camera and other video sources to identify other suspects.