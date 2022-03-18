Officers injured in separate traffic crashes this week in Jacksonville and Clay County

A Jacksonville police officer was seriously injured in this Wednesday-night crash on New Kings Road at Moncrief Road, police said.

Three separate crashes in just over a day involving local law enforcement left one police officer seriously injured in Jacksonville and a 62-year-old man dead in Clay County, according to official reports.

Florida drivers need to be aware of police cars and other emergency vehicles and obey the state's Move Over Law when they spot them on the side of the road, Florida Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan said. While he could not speak specifically to this week's crashes involving Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers, Bryan reminds motorists that the law now also applies to when drivers see road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights.

"That extra space as you pass, whether you reduce speed or vacate the lane closest, allows additional workspace for those workers, law enforcement or first responders," Bryan said. "It also gives a buffer for emergency vehicles pulling out. ... There are times when assets have to be relocated to safely work the scene, and that's why it is important to have that extra space."

The latest crash was at 11:40 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 10 eastbound and McDuff Avenue at a highway construction site. The officer was at fault, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

He was working off-duty employment with a highway construction company when he pulled his cruiser into an open lane of traffic, the Sheriff's Office said. A woman driving a Toyota Corolla east on I-10 did not see the officer and hit his cruiser.

The officer and the construction workers were trying to block the middle lane of the highway. But the officer moved before the construction truck and did not clear traffic prior to doing so, the Sheriff's Office said. The woman sustained serious injuries, while the officer had minor injuries.

Before that, a Wednesday-night wreck did end up causing serious injury to a Jacksonville officer, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The officer was driving his police car north on New Kings Road just before 10 p.m. when the crash occurred. A man driving south in a GMC Terrain sport-utility vehicle tried to turn east onto Moncrief Road, and the police cruiser hit it in the intersection, the Sheriff's Office said.

The officer suffered serious injuries, while the GMC driver had minor injuries. The cause of the crash and which party was at fault remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Clay County man killed prior to deputy collision

The deadliest crash occurred Thursday morning when a 62-year-old Green Cove Springs man was driving the wrong way north in a southbound lane of U.S. 17 just after 1:30 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol.

He hit a pickup truck head-on just before County Road 15A, the FHP said. He was killed and the pickup truck's 42-year-old Glen St Mary driver was in critical condition.

A Clay County Sheriff's Office deputy who was responding hit both vehicles in the pile-up, according to the crash report.

"The fatal collision did occur previously and had stabilized as that first responder was responding to the scene," Bryan said. "He came up on it quickly and inadvertently struck the vehicles. That is a very dark stretch of road."

The deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries and is recovering, the Clay Sheriff's Office said.

As of Friday morning, 45 people have been killed in crashes on Jacksonville roadways, seven of those pedestrians, according to Lt. Nassim Mana of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The latest involved a flagman at a pavement construction site at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Old St. Augustine Road, the Sheriff's Office said. He was in a closed northbound lane when a construction truck that was backing up hit him, Mana said.

The man, in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation.

