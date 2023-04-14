Officers injured while detaining suspect

Apr. 14—VALDOSTA — Two police officers were injured while dealing with a suspect Wednesday.

Officers were on patrol in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive at 3:12 p.m. when they saw a man they knew had warrants out against him, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

After a short pursuit, the officers caught up with him; as the suspect tried to push the officers off him, the police were able to detain him, police said.

Both officers were injured and taken to South Georgia Medical Center by EMTs. They were treated and released, police said.

The suspect — described as a 44-year-old Valdosta man — was jailed on two active arrest warrants and a third charge was leveled against him of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said.

"I am proud of the proactive work of these two officers. Even after they were injured, they continued to hold on to the offender until other officers could arrive and take custody of him. We are praying for a quick recovery for our two officers," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

