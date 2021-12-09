Officers investigate body found in burned camper

Dec. 8—Flathead County authorities are investigating the death of a person found inside a burned camper trailer on Blacktail Mountain.

According to Sheriff Brian Heino, a call came in at about 9 a.m. Wednesday for a fire at a location on Blacktail Road. After the fire was extinguished, crews found a body inside the trailer that was destroyed in the blaze.

Heino said investigators are still working to determine who the person is and the cause of death. The body will be transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for further investigation.

Heino also said the investigation continues into the deaths of two men whose decomposed bodies were found Nov. 30 in a Lake Blaine residence. Heino said more forensic investigation is required to positively identify the men.