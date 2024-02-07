Mother, twin children shot after someone opens fire on DeKalb home

A mother and her two twin children were hospitalized after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County, according to police.

The shooting occurred at around midnight in the 400 block of Rock Meadow Drive. Police said an unknown suspect shot at the home multiple times before leaving the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son all suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital. Police said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence markers were seen on the ground and bullet holes in a house in the area.

Police said there were eight other people in the house at the time who were not injured.

