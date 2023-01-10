Officers investigating after 1 female hospitalized following shooting in Dayton

One female has been hospitalized following a shooting in Dayton Monday night, according to Montgomery Country Regional Dispatch.

>>RELATED: Coroner ID’s 2 men killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue around 8:28 p.m. between Gettysburg and Salem Avenue.

One female was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

The shooting is under investigation.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to provide updates.



