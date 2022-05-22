Officers investigating deadly shooting in Anson County

Officers from the Wadesboro Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting in the area of Marshall and Barrington streets around 12:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a victim who had died at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld.

ALSO READ: State offers $5K reward for arrest in Wadesboro shooting that left teen dead, another paralyzed

Wadesboro police have requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 704-694-2167, extension 1.

(WATCH BELOW: EF-2 tornado destroys chicken farm in Anson County)