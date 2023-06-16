Officers investigating homicide of 11-year-old boy in north Charlotte

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating in north Charlotte after an 11-year-old died at the hospital from trauma.

According to a release from the department, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, officers went to a home on Sunwalk Court for an assault with a deadly weapon call. The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC were at the scene when police got there.

At the scene, officers found an 11-year-old with injuries and apparent trauma. MEDIC took the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any suspects or cause for the incident, but they do say the investigation is ongoing.

