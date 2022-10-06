Officers investigating homicide at Clayton County home, heavy police presence in area
Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence can be seen at a home in a Clayton County neighborhood.
Clayton County Police department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are currently investigating a homicide on Kendrick Road in Riverdale.
It’s unclear what led up to the homicide.
