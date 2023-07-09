Officers investigating homicide in University City, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in University City.

Officers are investigating the intersection of North Tryon Street and McCullough Drive around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

ALSO READ: CMPD: Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte

MEDIC says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information about what led up to the incident.

The department has not released the cause of death for the victim or if they have any suspects.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Detectives investigate homicide in southeast Charlotte)



