Officers are investigating a Louisville shooting that killed one and injured three others

One man was killed and three more people injured Saturday, Sept. 24, after multiple shots were fired at a block party in Louisville.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s special agents and a crime scene expert are working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating this incident and anyone with any information on what happened that night is encouraged to call the S.O. at (478) 625-4014 or the GBI at (706) 595-2575.

Multiple calls reporting gunshots were made to the county 911-communicatons center around 10 p.m. Officers from the Louisville Police Department and sheriff’s deputies responding to the MLK Drive and Forrest Drive area were met with “a very large group of people running and driving away from the area where a large block party was taking place,” the sheriff’s office has reported.

Within minutes gunshot victims began arriving at Jefferson Hospital’s emergency room.

Antonyo Terrell Wicker, 40, of Louisville was pronounced dead a short time later. His body has since been transported by the county coroner to the state crime lab.

After being stabilized, a 19-year-old male from Wrens, and a 29-year-old male from Louisville, were both taken by ambulance to Augusta University’s Trauma Center. Approximately five hours later, a 47-year-old female from Louisville arrived at the hospital with what the S.O. has called a “minor gunshot wound.” She was treated and released from Jefferson Hospital.

As the incident remains under investigation, officers said no other information will be released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One killed, three other injured in Louisville shooting