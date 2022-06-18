Officers investigating man found dead in Tampa driveway

Officers are investigating a potential homicide Saturday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said they found a deceased man in the driveway of a home in the 3600 block of N. 53rd St. in Tampa just after midnight, according to a media release. The body was found next to a pick-up truck.

A second vehicle was left running and abandoned on the east side of N 53rd Street, which was later determined to be stolen, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with tampabay.com for updates.