Officers investigating shooting at northwest Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Charlotte.

Police responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on Windy Creek Drive off of University City Boulevard.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw multiple shell casings on the ground.

MEDIC says when they responded the victim was no longer at the scene.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating shooting near large gathering in north Charlotte)