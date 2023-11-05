1 hospitalized after being shot during home invasion

One person was hospitalized after a shooting during a home invasion in Xenia.

Xenia Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Lexington Ave on reports of a shooting.

One person suffered a gunshot wound to their leg and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Xenia Fire Department.

Two suspects forced entry into the person’s home and stole property.

When the homeowner confronted the two men, a fight broke out and the person was shot once. The suspects left the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. People with information about this incident should call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.