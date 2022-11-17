Officers involved in deadly Cleveland County shooting placed on leave

Nov. 17—OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Oklahoma City police officers who exchanged gunfire with a man while attempting to execute an arrest warrant have been placed on administrative leave.

Sgt. Cody Rodgers and officers David Mauck and Elisa McCoy entered a travel trailer at 14000 Iron Road in Cleveland County on Tuesday after learning the suspect, Timothy Johnson, was inside.

Johnson, 38, was wanted on an out-of-state burglary warrant, police said.

The officers were searching the trailer when one of them lifted a mattress that covered a storage area, according to a news release. Johnson was hiding in the storage area with a pistol and opened fire on the officers, who returned gunfire.

After the officers took cover outside, members of the police department's tactical tried to contact Johnson but were unsuccessful. They entered the trailer and found him dead, the release stated.

One of the officers suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was "struck in the face by flying debris during the firefight," police reported.

The police department will investigate the shooting and turn its findings over to Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn, Sgt. Gary Knight said.

While Johnson was killed by gunfire, the medical examiner has not determined whether the officers killed him or his death was self-inflicted, Knight said.

Police listed Rodgers with nine years of service, Mauck with three years of service and McCoy with two years of service.

It was the department's 12th officer-involved shooting in 2022. The death was the city's 68th homicide of the year, police reported.

Knight said the department would likely post bodycam footage of the shooting to social media within the next two weeks.