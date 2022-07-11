Shooting Sunday night in Kansas City’s Westport area investigated by highway patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting Sunday night in Westport that involved Kansas City police officers.
Police officers and highway patrol troopers responded to the shooting about 12:30 a.m. near 42nd Street and Broadway Boulevard, according to Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman.
On Monday morning, Drake referred questions about the shooting to the highway patrol.
This is a developing story that will be updated.