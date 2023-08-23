Officers involved in North Tacoma shooting

Police officers were involved in an incident where shots were fired in North Tacoma.

Tacoma Police first tweeted about the shooting at 4:07 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident started with a domestic disturbance elsewhere, according to Tacoma Police Officer Shelbie Boyd.

Officers searching for the suspect found them at North 32nd and North Stevens and took them into custody.

“At this time there are no reported injuries,” a tweet said.

