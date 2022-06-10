Officers involved in Rayshard Brooks shooting file lawsuit against city for violating rights

Channel 2 Action News has learned the officer involved in the deadly shooting of man at a Wendy’s restaurant have filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta.

The lawsuit was filed late Friday evening on behalf of Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan.

Rayshard Brooks was killed on June 12, 2020, after he fell asleep in a car in a Wendy’s drive-through parking lot. When officers Rolfe and Brosnan confronted him, he grabbed Brosnan’s taser and tried to run away. Rolfe ran after Brooks and shot him after Brooks’ pointed the taser at Rolfe’s head.

Rolfe was subsequently charged with eleven crimes including felony murder, aggravated assault and more. Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath of office.

RELATED STORIES:

The lawsuit said the officers’ constitutional rights were violated and the two were falsely arrested after shooting and killing Brooks.

The lawsuit names former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard and the City of Atlanta.

Rolfe had his firing overturned by the city’s Civil Service Board about a year ago.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

RELATED NEWS: