Officers involved in Spartanburg shooting on Belmarc Drive. Coroner, SLED investigating.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg Wednesday afternoon, a SLED spokeswoman woman said.

SLED spokeswoman, Renee Wunderlich, said the incident on Belmarc Drive in the City of Spartanburg was still active, and more details would be released later.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was called to the scene at 2 p.m. He said he didn't have any details yet on the nature of the incident or the number of victims.

A large police presence was reported in the area on Wednesday afternoon. Police were redirecting westbound traffic on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

The nature of the incident could not immediately be determined.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg County this week. SLED released additional details Wednesday afternoon of another incident that occurred early Monday morning in Landrum.

According a press release from SLED, officers with the Landrum Police Department responded to a disturbance called at an apartment complex off Randolph Avenue in Landrum just before 4 a.m.

Officers found an injured woman, later identified as Shana McClain, 53, and a man armed with a knife outside of the residence.

Units from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Polk County, N.C., Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Inman and Campobello police departments responded to the scene to assist.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies and Landrum Police officers fired at the armed individual and struck him following an encounter. The man was later identified as Freddie Edwards Jr., 58,. Both Edwards and McClain died at the scene. The investigation is on-going, according to the release.

Wednesday's incident is 14th shooting involving police in SC this year

Wednesday's incident in Spartanburg is the 14th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, Wunderlich said. In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings statewide. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was involved in 3 shootings in 2022.

In February, SLED was called to investigate a shooting on South Carolina Avenue, where Darius L.J. Holcomb, 39, died after being shot by a Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy. Holcomb's death is still under investigation.

