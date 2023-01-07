Officers involved in teen's fatal shooting identfied

Jan. 7—The state's attorney general released the names of two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mischa Fay in Gilford on New Year's Day.

Attorney General John M. Formella said the officer who discharged his firearm was Gilford police Sgt. Douglas Wall, and the officer who discharged his electronic taser was Gilford police Officer Nathan Ayotte.

Formella said his office is still investigating the incident, and that the determination whether Wall's use of deadly force was justified will be released when the investigation is done.

Around 9:52 p.m. Sunday, Gilford police officers responded to a 911 call at 5 Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife, where officials said they encountered a male, identified as Fay, inside the home.

Fay was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy performed by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that Fay's cause of death to be a single gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide.

According to Gilford municipal records, taxes on the home located at 5 Varney Point Road Left are paid by the Beth Ann Pataski-Fay Family Trust.

"At this time, we ask that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve the tragic death of our seventeen-year-old son in our home," a family statement reads. "When the time is right, we will fully speak to the circumstances of his untimely death. But for now, please give us the time and space to come to terms with the loss of our son."