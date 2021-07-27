Officers in Jan. 6 hearing pull no political punches

Officers in Jan. 6 hearing pull no political punches
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Brooks
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The four officers who testified about their experiences during the Jan. 6 riot during the first meeting of the House select committee to investigate the day did not shy away from speaking their minds about the politics of Jan. 6 and its fallout, with some prompting from members of the Democratic-controlled committee.

Following emotional opening testimony from Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan Police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, the four men expressed anger at those downplaying the violence and called for lawmakers to identify the “hit man” who sent the rioters. All four were in uniform at the hearing.

TEARS AND ANGER PUNCTUATE OFFICER TESTIMONY IN FIRST JAN. 6 COMMITTEE HEARING

Gonell took aim at Republicans speaking outside the Department of Justice on Tuesday about the treatment of Jan. 6 prisoners. Those speakers included Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

“It’s pathetic, and they shouldn't be elected officials anymore," Gonell said.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sit on the committee, asked Gonell about a statement from former President Donald Trump that said the mob was "hugging and kissing the police and the guards."

"He himself helped to create his monstrosity," Gonell said. "If that was hugs and kisses, then we should all go to his house and do the same thing to him."

Hodges, who was filmed, in a now-famous video, being crushed by rioters as they attempted to breach the Capitol, freely called the riot participants “terrorists.”

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin asked him about Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde’s comment that some of the riot looked like a “normal tourist visit.”

"If that's what American tourists are like, I can see why foreign countries don't like American tourists,” Hodges responded.

"I need you guys to address if anyone in power had a role in this, if anyone in power coordinated or abetted, or tried to downplay, tried to prevent the investigation of this terrorist attack, because we can't do it. We're not allowed to," Hodges asked the committee.

Dunn addressed arguments that some people are trying to make Jan. 6 political. "Well, it's not a secret that it was political. They literally were there to stop the steal. So when people say it shouldn't be political — it is. It was, and it is."

“Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger [the two Republicans on the committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in defiance of Republican leadership’s wishes] are being lauded as courageous heroes,” Dunn said. “And while I agree with that notion, why? Because they told the truth? Why is telling the truth hard? I guess in this America, it is.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He asked the committee to get to the bottom of what happened. “There was an attack on Jan. 6, and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that,” Dunn said. He also added that the protesters had “marching orders.”

Fanone asked the committee to investigate "whether or not there was collaboration between those members” who supported Trump’s Stop the Steal rally, “their staff, and these terrorists.”

Gonell said those who claim to support police "pass the bucket" when given the chance to hold those responsible for the riot accountable, saying that it is “devastating for recruiting.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Congress, U.S. Capitol Police, January 6, January 6 Commission

Original Author: Emily Brooks

Original Location: Officers in Jan. 6 hearing pull no political punches

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Terrorists': D.C. officer recalls vicious beating on Jan. 6

    D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges detailed the attacks on him and his fellow officers on Jan. 6 as they defended the Capitol, calling the perpetrators “terrorists.”

  • Capitol Police officer Gonell gives tearful testimony

    At the House select committee's first hearing on the Jan. 6 attack, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell gave an emotional opening statement. He talked about what it was like returning home the next day after order was restored and how he is still trying to recover from his injuries more than six months later.

  • Florida ag commissioner suspends concealed weapons permits for 22 Capitol rioters

    Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Tuesday she suspended the concealed carry licenses of 22 people charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection "instigated by Donald Trump."Why it matters: The move comes shortly after the Jan. 6 select committee held its first hearing on the riots. Fried's office said more suspensions and revocations could be on the table.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The Licensing Division of the Flo

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz's News Conference Shut Down by Protesters

    A news conference run by Republican U.S. representatives Matt Gaetz (Florida) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) was interrupted by protesters and eventually cancelled entirely Tuesday. The news conference was held outside the Justice Department in Washington as an attempt to defend the individuals - or "political prisoners," as the politicians referred to them in the presser - involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The representatives were joined by Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) a

  • Kinzinger Defends Lack of Probe into BLM Riots During January 6 Committee Hearing

    Adam Kinzinger dismissed those alleging that Congress was at fault for investigating the Capitol riot, but not the BLM riots of last summer.

  • Letters to the Editor: Let Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have their rallies

    It's not enough merely to avoid cancelling the events where people like Gaetz and Greene speak; we have to let them make their arguments.

  • Capitol riot suspect who bragged about macing cops, posed for pictures with Trump allies has been charged with assault

    Samuel Lazar, 35, reportedly attended an event in support of Rudy Giuliani even as he was on an FBI wanted list for his role in the Capitol riot.

  • How Many Republicans Does It Take to Tell a Crime From a Coup?

    REUTERSThe clouds of teargas hadn’t even cleared the battle-scarred hallways of the United States Capitol Complex before Republicans, led by House Minority “Leader” Kevin McCarthy, set about writing an alternate history of the insurrection their president and party had gleefully incited.An organized conservative disinformation campaign turned violent rioters into peaceful “tourists.” Republican lawmakers refused to even speak to D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone and other officers seriously wou

  • 'Pelosi Republicans': McCarthy and Cheney trade barbs ahead of Jan. 6 committee hearing

    A day before the new select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection holds its first public hearing, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy labeled Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., as “Pelosi Republicans.”

  • Sha’Carri Richardson, Alen Hadzic and our unending forgiveness for white male athletes

    The differing treatment of a black female athlete and a white male in the run-up to the Olympics show the double standards that permeate sport The US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson (left), who was suspended for a positive test for marijuana, and Alen Hadzic, an alternate on the US fencing team who has faced accusations of sexual assault. Photograph: Getty Images In seemingly less time than Sha’Carri Richardson’s world-stopping, 100m triumph at the US trials, the matter of her Olympic-disqualifyin

  • Italy: Lake Como towns hit by extreme weather

    Towns around Italy's Lake Como were hit by mudslides and floods on Tuesday in another example of extreme weather phenomena that an agricultural lobby said had intensified in recent years. Italian firefighters carried out more than 60 rescues after storms wreaked havoc around the picturesque lake ringed by mountains in northern Italy. In Brienno, on the lake's western shore and the hardest hit town, 50 residents were blocked in their home when a landslide caused a gas leak.

  • Here's what could happen to the Trump Organization now

    Since Donald Trump won the 2016 election, his namesake company has appeared to be running in place. The Trump Organization hasn't opened a new property since its (now shuttered) Vancouver hotel in February 2017. Its biggest plans for expansion - two new lower-cost hotel chains aimed at Trump-friendly states - were canceled in 2019. Trump had left his adult sons Eric and Donald Jr. in charge, along with now-indicted executive Allen Weisselberg. They appeared to be simply trying to hold Trump's od

  • Republicans Recast Jan. 6 Riot Defendants as ‘Political Prisoners’

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe recording is barely discernible, but amid the clangs and scratches it’s possible to make out a few male voices singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Despite its poor quality, it’s become an object of veneration on the far-right: a recording of imprisoned Capitol riot suspects singing the national anthem.“This breaks my heart,” tweeted Amy Kremer, the leader of Women for America First and a key organizer of the Jan. 6 Trump rally at the Washing

  • John Lynch “hopeful” Trey Lance will sign soon

    The Chargers signed tackle Rashawn Slater on Tuesday and that leaves two unsigned first-round picks as training camps get underway around the league. Both of those players are quarterbacks and they went with the second and third picks in the draft. The Jets have not signed second overall pick Zach Wilson and the 49ers have [more]

  • Backlash of denying service to unvaccinated

    As the delta variant spreads, “The View” co-hosts discuss how some private businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to get service, which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared to “segregation.”

  • Cheney to give an opening statement at start of Jan. 6 committee hearing

    Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will deliver an opening statement at Tuesday’s inaugural hearing for the House select committee formed to investigate the Jan. 6 riot as Democrats give the Wyoming congresswoman an increased stature on the contentious panel.

  • Republican Kinzinger joins Jan 6. attack probe

    Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday formally named Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.Kinzinger, 43, is an Air Force veteran and an outspoken critic of Trump. He was one of seven House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.In a statement, Pelosi said Kinzinger "brings great patriotism to the committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy."Adam Kinzinger joins fellow Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, another outspoken critic of the former president, on the committee."I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office."Republicans ousted Cheney from her leadership role earlier this year after she voted to impeach the president and decried his lies about the 2020 election."We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of the former president."Both Kinzinger and Cheney joined the panel despite an outcry from the leader of their conference.A vote in the House earlier created the bipartisan 13-member committee, which would have included eight Democrats and five Republicans.But Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House Minority Leader, kicked off a spat with Speaker Pelosi last week over which Republicans might participate. "I did not accept two of the five people who were appointed."After Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy's suggestions, he subsequently pulled all five of his nominees. "No committee in Congress will work if one person is picking all who can serve."His rejection of the commission comes after McCarthy and other GOP leaders opposed the creation of an outside bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Capitol riot.The House panel will will hold its first hearing on the deadly Jan 6. attack on Tuesday.

  • Calming, Cooling Breathing Exercises to Try When It's Too Hot to Function

    Some science suggests that certain breathing techniques can help literally chill you out.

  • McCarthy makes last-ditch effort to seat GOP picks on Jan. 6 committee

    On the eve of the first scheduled meeting of the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a last-ditch effort to seat the Republicans who House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected from the committee.

  • Judge hears request for new trial in Mollie Tibbetts case

    The lead investigator in the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts expressed confidence Tuesday that the right man was convicted, rejecting defense claims that her abduction could be tied to two other local men. Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta said that had they known, detectives searching for Tibbetts in 2018 would have looked into another woman’s claim that she’d been lured by a man from Tibbetts’ small hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, weeks earlier and held in a nearby home for sex trafficking. Vileta noted that Bahena Rivera partially confessed to stalking Tibbetts while she was out for a run, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield, where he led investigators after a lengthy interrogation in August 2018.