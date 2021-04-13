Officers on leave after video shows Black man being beaten, North Carolina mayor says

Hayley Fowler
·2 min read

Two police officers in North Carolina are on leave after a video posted on social media shows them beating a Black man.

In an 18-second clip shared on Facebook Monday evening, officers are seen chasing and punching a man later identified as 36-year-old David Lee Bruton Jr. Police were looking for him after a Little Caesars restaurant worker in Kinston accused him of threatening her, according to an incident report from police.

Kinston Mayor Dontario Hardy did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Tuesday but told The Kinston Free Press the officers have been put on administrative leave while police investigate.

He also said the officers used “closed fist strikes” during the altercation, according to the newspaper.

“The Kinston Police Department is continuing to gather and review all available evidence regarding the incident that took place yesterday evening,” police said Tuesday. “This morning, city staff had an in-person meeting with immediate family members of the individual involved. We know that our community is aware of the incident and wants a thorough review.”

Kinston is a city of roughly 20,000 people about 82 miles southeast of Raleigh. More than 66% of the population is Black or African American, according to U.S. Census records.

Video shared on Facebook appears to show Bruton in a red sweatshirt running from police before he fell on a sidewalk. Two officers then converged on him, one visibly punching him as they both tried to restrain him.

Another 28-second clip from a similar angle shows the officers on top of him.

“Oh my God, they’re restraining him. I can’t even,” the person recording is heard saying.

A third video appears to show Bruton standing in handcuffs speaking with officers after the altercation.

According to an incident report, police were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a Little Caesars in Kinston after a worker pressed the panic button and reported Bruton had threatened to slap her.

Police said Bruton took off running when they found him in the area. At one point, he “stopped running and took an aggressive fighting stance with officers, then ran again,” according to the incident report.

“Mr. Bruton tripped and fell down, at which point Mr. Bruton kicked Officer Page in the stomach,” police wrote in the report.

The incident report does not indicate whether Bruton was armed with a weapon.

Police have not identified the officers involved.

Bruton was charged with disorderly conduct, assault on a law enforcement officer and communicating threats. He was processed at the Kinston Police Department and given a $500 secured bond. Police did not say if he required medical attention.

