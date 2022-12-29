Officers find loaded handgun, drugs during routine traffic stop

Miami Township police officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a man getting booked into Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday.

On Dec. 27th, Marcellus Copeland was pulled over by Miami Township police officers on routine patrol, according to the Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio Police Department social media page.

After police conducted their investigation, they found Copeland to be under the influence of drugs, the spokesperson said on the department’s social media page.

Officers located a loaded handgun and marijuana inside of the vehicle Copeland was driving, the spokesperson said.

Copeland was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was charged with possession of weapons while intoxicated and OVI, the spokesperson said.

The handgun and marijuana that was found inside of the car was booked into evidence.