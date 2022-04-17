Officers locate gun and stolen vehicle during search of a Merced residence, police say

Two men were arrested Saturday in Merced after officers said they found a stolen vehicle, gun and narcotics.

About 1:30 p.m., officers — with the assistance of the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit — searched a home in the 2300 block of East Childs Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the search was conducted after an officer obtained information that a man, identified as 38-year-old Carmelo Rosas-Gutierrez, was illegally in possession of firearms.

During the search, officers found Rosas-Gutierrez to be in possession of a loaded .40-caliber handgun and ammunition and a stolen vehicle was found on the property, according to the release. Police said Rosas-Gutierrez is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Police said they also located 39-year-old Ronnie Hawkins, who was found in possession of assault rifle parts and methamphetamine. Hawkins was issued a citation by officers and released.

Rosas-Gutierrez was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including felony stolen vehicle without owners consent, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felony on bail and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $292,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Laguna at 209-388-7709 or by email at lagunab@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.