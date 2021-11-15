Officers locate suspected narcotics during I-5 traffic stops near Mendota, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers earlier this month arrested the drivers and passengers of two vehicles within hours of one another after they were allegedly found in possession of suspected narcotics on Interstate 5 near Mendota.

At about 1:55 p.m. Nov. 4, a CHP officer stopped a black Ford EcoSport for an unsafe lane change along northbound Interstate 5 at Panoche Road, in Fresno County, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

During the stop, the officer reportedly noted factors that led him to believe both the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity, according to a CHP social media post.

CHP K-9 officer Bruce was called upon to conduct a sniff of the vehicle’s exterior and alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics, authorities said. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located about 7.5 pounds of pills, or approximately 34,000 suspected counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl, according to the CHP.

The driver, identified as Jose Antonio Nunez De Jesus, 27, of Portland, Oregon, and passenger, identified as Jorge Sanchez Gomez, 27, of Troutdale, Oregon, were both arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation for sale of narcotics, the CHP said.

Later that day just after 6 p.m., a CHP officer stopped a white 2021 Nissan Altima for a speeding violation on northbound Interstate 5 at Russell Avenue, according to Zuniga. After making contact with the driver and the passenger, the officer noted multiple factors which led him to believe the occupants were engaged in criminal activity.

According to the post, CHP K-9 officer Beny alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located about 2.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, the CHP said.

According to Zuniga, the estimated wholesale value of the suspected cocaine is about $32,000 with a retail value of about $80,000.

The driver, identified as Cesar Gonzalez, 29, and passenger, identified as David Gonzales, 31, both of Watsonville, were arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine for sales and transportation of cocaine, according to Zuniga.

Authorities said all charges are pending and have been forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.