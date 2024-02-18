Officers looking for man who fled from police in vehicle in Allegheny County, court documents say

A man is facing charges after police say he took off during a traffic stop in Allegheny County.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer was checking vehicle registration at the 2700 block of Brownsville Road when he saw Drevon Woodson, 26, driving the black Lexus sedan that is registered in his name.

Police say Woodson has a DUI-related license suspension so he should not have been driving.

The officer began following the sedan which quickly turned into a parking spot on the side of the road. Police say this is a common tactic for people who want to avoid contact with the police.

The officer said he tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on Brownsville Road. The criminal complaint says the sedan began to turn left onto the roadway and began to pass the officer as soon as they turned their lights on.

The sedan did a full U-turn and took off in the opposite direction. The officer said he rolled down his window and told Woodson to pull over as he was making the turn.

The officer attempted to catch up to the sedan on Sanky Avenue but was told to end his pursuit because of poor visibility and snowy weather conditions.

Woodson was last seen heading towards Brentwood.

