Officers looking for suspect after man shot in leg in Dayton
Officers are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg in Dayton early Friday morning.
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Chardon Court on initial reports of a shooting.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a man was shot in the leg but medics did not transport him to the hospital.
Officers are looking for a suspect who left the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
