Officers find man and woman dead in Marshfield home from apparent gunshot wounds

MARSHFIELD − A man and woman are dead from apparent gunshot wounds after officers found them in a home Tuesday morning.

At 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, Marshfield police and Wood County deputies responded to a call at a home in the city of Marshfield, according to the Marshfield Police Department. Officers found the front door of the home damaged from an apparent break-in.

The names of the victims aren't being released pending notification of family members.

The investigation shows there is no risk to the public related to the incident, according to the police.

