Officers find married couple’s decomposing bodies during wellness check, Texas cops say

A welfare check led deputies to the discovery of a married couple dead in their home, Texas authorities say.

Montgomery County deputies went to the home in Conroe around 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, when the couple had not been heard from for a couple of days, a sheriff’s official said in a news briefing streamed by KHOU.

The man and woman were found dead in the home “in stages of decomposition,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A cause of death has not been determined, but authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The identities and ages of the married couple have not been publicly released.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate.

Conroe is around 40 miles north of Houston.

