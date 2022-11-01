Officers from Mayor Lightfoot’s security detail intervene during robbery Tuesday, exchange gunfire with suspects

Adriana Pérez, Jordan Anderson, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

Officers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail intervened during a robbery Tuesday morning and exchanged gunfire with the suspects, according to Chicago police. No one was struck by gunfire, but an officer suffered minor injuries.

In a statement, police said that at about 7 a.m., on-duty officers, assigned to the detached services unit, saw a robbery taking place in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue. The officers encountered several people at least one of whom was armed — and gunfire was exchanged, police said.

The suspects were able to flee the scene, and no weapons have been recovered.

Tom Ahern, a Police Department spokesman, said the suspects are still at large, but police have a vehicle they left near the scene.

Ahern also said it is unclear how many people were involved in the robbery, but there were several.

There have been several armed robberies in the area and detectives are looking at a possible connection, Ahern said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, according to police.

