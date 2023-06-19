UPDATE: 1 dead during response to shooting in Harrison Twp.

Officers and medics responded to a shooting in Harrison Township late Sunday night.

Update at 2:11 a.m. ET, June 19:

One person was confirmed dead following a response to a shooting in the 1800 block of Fieldstone Drive at around 10:15 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

It is currently unknown if the person who died during the incident was the person transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Dispatchers confirmed that a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was flagged down for the shooting. The deputy then requested Dayton Police to handle the scene as it was inside their jurisdiction.

Dayton Police and Fire were the primary responders for the incident.

Update at 12:34 a.m. ET, June 19:

One person was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital after city police responded to the 1800 block of Fieldstone Drive at around 10:15 p.m. for a shooting, News Center 7 crews who responded to the scene informed.

It is currently unknown if the person transported to the hospital was a child.

News Center 7 continued to investigate the incident through official channels.

Initial Report:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. to the 1800 block of Fieldstone Drive on initial reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional dispatch told News Center 7.

Dayton Police officers and medics are also at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that an officer was flagged down after the shooting.

Images from the scene show caution tape and several officers at the scene investigating what happened..

Photo from: Thomas Hamlin/Staff

