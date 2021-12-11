Officers will not face charges in fatal shooting of Niles man with knife

A body-camera image released by the Berrien County prosecutor's office shows Chaz McGowen, 28, of Niles, with a knife on Sept. 30, 2021, before two Berrien County sheriff's deputies shot and killed him.

Two Berrien County police officers will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing a Niles man who told the officers to shoot him and said he was “ready to die” before he allegedly charged at them while holding a knife.

Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli announced Friday that he had concluded that sheriff’s deputies Preston Huddleston and Doug O’Dell were justified when they shot and killed Chaz McGowen, 28, on Sept. 30.

“Deputy Huddleston and Deputy O’Dell were justified in their use of deadly force to stop the immediate, extreme danger posed by McGowen,” Pierangeli said in a written statement.

The prosecutor reviewed evidence including body camera footage, autopsy findings and written statements by the two officers.

Pierangeli said the deputies had ordered McGowen to drop the knife at least 37 times, and that he “rapidly advanced” on them before they each fired four times, hitting him in the head, face, shoulder, chest, arm and both hands.

The deputies responded about 10:34 p.m. Sept. 30 to a home in the 1900 block of South 13th Street in Niles, after a caller reported McGowen had a knife, was “not in his right mind” and was threatening people in the home.

Some of the people had gotten out of the home by the time the officers arrived, and the other two witnesses left after the deputies went inside, Huddleston with a “less-lethal” bean bag shotgun and O’Dell with a pistol.

The deputies confronted McGowen in the kitchen, where they were in “close proximity” to him, Pierangeli said in the statement.

During a conversation with McGowen, the deputies told him they wanted the confrontation to end peacefully and for him to go home safe. At least twice, McGowen put down the knife and picked it up again, according to Pierangeli.

When McGowen approached the officers with the knife, Huddleston shot him twice with the “less-lethal” shotgun. When he kept coming, Huddleston drew his pistol, and both officers opened fire, Pierangeli said in the statement. According to the statement, McGowen was “within feet” of the officers when they fired.

According to the statement, the officers immediately gave first aid and called for medics.

According to Pierangeli, McGowen’s autopsy found traces of methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl in his blood.

