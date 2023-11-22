Officers take one of 2 persons of interest in Grandview Heights beating death into custody

Images of a man and a woman whom Grandview Heights police identified as persons of interest in the Nov. 13 beating of 57-year-old Stephen Albridge on West 5th Avenue that led to his Nov. 17 death from head and other injuries.

The Grandview Heights Division of Police, with assistance from Columbus police, have taken into custody a woman they believe is one of two persons of interest in the investigation into the beating death of 57-year-old-Stephen Albright.

Grandview Heights police were conducting surveillance Tuesday on a home in the 100 block of Columbian Avenue near Glenwood Park in Columbus' Hilltop when they requested the assistance of Columbus police and its SWAT unit, according to a dispatcher.

Authorities later took a woman at the house into custody for questioning. She has not yet been identified by Grandview Heights police.

Police had hoped they would find the other person of interest, a man, inside the home as well but he was still at-large as of Tuesday night.

Stephen Albright, a husband and the father of two teenage daughters, was found unconscious with severe head and face injuries on Nov. 13 on West 5th Avenue near the railroad tracks east of Dublin Road in Grandview Heights, police said. He was transported in critical condition to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Friday, Nov. 17.

Grandview Heights police originally issued images of a man and woman riding bicycles in the area where Albright is believe to have been beaten. The images were from videos recorded between 7:40 and 7:48 p.m. on the day of the attack.

Additional images of the two persons of interest, which appear to have been taken from surveillance video inside and outside of a convenience store were also released by police.

Images of a man and a woman whom Grandview Heights police identified as persons of interest in the Nov. 13 beating of 57-year-old Stephen Albridge on West 5th Avenue that led to his Nov. 17 death from head and other injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the male person of interest is asked to contact Grandview Heights police at (614) 488-7901 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Woman of interest in Grandview Heights beating death in police custody