Officers perceived ‘imminent threat’ in fatal shooting of suspect, NC police say

Just months after previously being shot at by police, a Gaston County man was fatally shot as he fled from authorities Wednesday morning, officials said.

Uniformed officers were carrying out an arrest warrant on two suspects at a Bessemer City home in the 100 block of Sunset Lane when they spotted 44-year-old Billy Jack Barker, who also was wanted on outstanding warrants, according to a police news release. Barker ran when officers approached him, and he ignored their commands to stop and show his hands, according to the release.

As they chased Barker, officers saw him try several times to retrieve something from his waistband, the release said. They interpreted this “as an imminent threat” and shot him, police said.

Barker was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police had previously shot at Barker in January, according to the release. Police did not provide details about the nature of Wednesday’s incident or Barker’s outstanding warrants.

The officers involved in the latest incident, identified as C. L. Jarvis and Detective D.F. James, have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure for when an officer fires a gun while on duty.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has started looking into the incident.

The Bessemer City Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a parallel, separate investigation to determine whether Jarvis and James followed proper department policies and procedures.

Police did not say whether Barker was armed.